Why Did Nike Custom-Build This Outrageous Motorized Shoe Spotted Rolling Around Paris?

Parisian bystanders and internet media outlets alike have been scratching their heads over this car-sized, motorized Nike skate shoe that's been spotted driving around the French capital. It looks funky, has a long-haired hipster behind the wheel, and comes with hardly any context. But, as it turns out, this is actually a marketing stunt laid out by Nike itself to promote its Zoom SB Stefan Janoski line of footwear for spring 2019.

The aforementioned driver is actually Janoski himself, a pro skateboarder from California who's among the many extreme sports athletes signed with Nike. He can be seen strolling through Paris in the Instagram video below, shot by @101chichi, or Yann Garin.