Watch the World's First Four-Rotor, AWD Mazda RX-7 Rip Around the Block

Though it’s not quite ready to hit the road, the four-rotor Mazda has passed the all-wheel-drive test. In Dahm's most recent videos, his excitement is noticeable as he takes it for a spin and gets the car ready for tuning. The RX-7 is actually able to move on its own, but Dahm admits that there’s still plenty of work to be done.

The project was first announced on his YouTube channel back in 2016, so it's obviously been quite the undertaking to get it this far. According to a previous video, Dahm has spent over $175,000 building the RX-7. The original goal was to create a road-legal machine that could beat the 242-mile-per-hour speed record for a rotary car, which was set by Mazda and Racing Beat during a run on the Bonneville Salt Flats over 20 years ago.