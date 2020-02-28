Rob says it’s the first time the car had run properly on boost, but the setup quickly maxed out the capability of the fuel injectors. The next day, the team heads back to the dyno for more runs with a fixed-up car and the real fun begins. Once the boost is cranked up and the AWD system is on, the Mazda turns into a fire-breathing dragon on the dyno.

Several runs and plenty of noise later, the results came in: 1,014 horsepower. Dahm is near tears as he reads the results, and for good reason. He has spent the last four years building the FD RX-7 and had been told by everyone along the way that he was going to fail. Not only did he not fail, the repeated runs on the dyno just helped "break the car in". Rob says his goal is to get the car up to 1,600 horsepower, so the sky's the limit with this build.

