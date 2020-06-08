Louisiana Man Saves Total Stranger's Custom Mazda RX-7 From Rising Floodwaters
Not all heroes wear capes.
Yes, 2020 has been a heavy and dark year so far, but it's important to remember that the world is full of good and there are still plenty of opportunities to smile. One example that will restore your faith in humanity is the savior of a rare Mazda RX-7 in Mississippi who, unprovoked, rescued the car of a complete stranger from being swept away by a flood.
Louisiana resident Austin Owens spotted this rare FD RX-7 in the parking garage at the Biloxi Golden Nugget Casino and knew it would be only a matter of time before the floodwaters generated by Tropical Storm Cristobal would reach it. Despite not knowing the owner of the car or if they planned on rescuing it, he knew that he didn't have much time before the rising water would inevitably render the car a total loss. So, he sprung into action.
Owens loaded some cinder blocks and a Pittsburgh-brand jack into the back of his Ford Bronco and then went to work on saving one of the most notable Japanese sports cars of all time. By the time he was finished, the RX-7 was propped up and safe from the rising water.
As seen in the photos, the RX-7 wasn't alone in the flooding garage—a silver 7-series BMW and black Ferrari 360 were parked nearby. While saving the rotary-powered Mazda, Owens also helped to load the Ferrari onto a trailer. The fate of the BMW is unknown but presumed to be quite wet.
Several threads popped up on Facebook after Owens posted his experience in a group for the video game Forza Horizon 4. Many posters were thanking Owens for his involvement and commending his efforts. When news made its way to a Biloxi Cars and Coffee group, the owner of the car was identified as a local convenience store owner. Later, it was uncovered that the RX-7 has a built rotary engine, and, according to the owner of a local customs shop, was painted only a month earlier.
The owner of the car later appeared in another Facebook group, where he revealed that the car had been parked at the casino because it had a leak in the rear trunk and the locals assumed that the location would be a good place for the car to ride out the storm. Fortunately, Owens showed up when he did, as the RX7 only had liability insurance at the time.
Owens says that he is appreciative of the praise from the community, but stays humble about the experience. His actions undoubtedly resonated in the automotive community, hopefully sparking a glimmer of hope during a tough year.
"Appreciate the love, but I’d expect the same for one of my cars," said Owens on Facebook. He later added: "Alright, who’s down for some Forza?"
