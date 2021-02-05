This Chicago Railroad Sets Its Tracks on Fire for Your Safety

Seeing over 350 trains per day during normal operations, the Metra Commuter Rail's A-2 interlocking is the busiest rail junction in all of Chicago, according to The Chicago Tribune. Its switching mechanisms are also among the oldest in service anywhere, having been installed in the 1930s and only kept in service due to tight budget constraints. And in the harsh Midwest winters, the ancient pneumatic system faces a great risk of malfunction with ice threatening to disrupt switching circuits or outright freeze their mechanisms in place. So, to keep Jack Frost at bay, Metra employs a novel method of preventing ice buildup: fire.

Running alongside the rails at A-2 are numerous natural gas burners not unlike those found in a propane grill. When weather requires it, A-2's operators turn on the gas, light the burners by hand, and adjust the flow depending on conditions. If freezes hit hard and fast, Metra employees may even break out hand tools, such as brooms, shovels, or even pickaxes.