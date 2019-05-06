Fatal Aeroflot Jet Crash in Moscow Burst Into Flames During an Emergency Landing

Major tragedy struck Russian air travel yesterday as an Aeroflot jet burst into flames following an emergency landing. According to the latest reports from Russia’s Investigative Committee, dramatic video footage was captured as the scene unfolded, claiming a total of 41 lives, including two children.

Various video snippets show the Sukhoi Superjet 100 making a smoky and rough landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. Before coming to a halt, the rear end of the jet burst into flames. A total of 73 passengers and five crew members were aboard. Some still remain unaccounted for.