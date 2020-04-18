These Laser-Cut Jeep Wrangler Fire Pits Double as an Off-Roader's Favorite Campside Grill

There's no denying the #coronacooking trend, in which everyone trapped at their home gives preparing food another chance, no matter how much they hate it. Perhaps the best re-introduction to cooking is grilling and for those who already love it, now's a better time than ever to go full-bore with the charcoal and flame. But if you're tired of your simple patio setup— and if you love Jeeps as much as life itself —there's a new option that's perfect for you: These Jeep chiminea fireplace grills.

Sure, they're gimmicky, but they're genuinely well-done. The professionals at Metal Art of Wisconsin utilize 12-gauge, hot-rolled, mild steel, which is then laser cut for precision. This allows them to incorporate a swath of off-road-specific details, from the all-terrain spare tire to the fender flares, roof-rack, and more.

The best part about it? Thanks to the grills' tab and groove design, the assembly can be completed without a single tool. While that might seem like a missed opportunity for every dad to flex their handiwork, the real ones will tell you it's nice to just piece it together and get to cookin'.

To load the firebox, you simply lift the hood—which is complete with cut-out louvers, just like the real one—and drop in your desired fuel. It fits a decent amount of full-size wood chunks and, once the fire is going, you slap down whatever you want on the roof: steaks, pork chops, kebabs, you name it. To prove you're a real enthusiast, you'll even be able to show off the grill marks, which resemble an all-terrain tire's tread.