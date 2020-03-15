This High Schooler's Incredible Metal Sculpture of a Chevy Pickup Should've Won First Place

High school senior Zahrah Hayden has fabricating skills that'd put most trash-talking "experts" to shame. Photos of her Chevrolet pickup sculpture have been shared across Facebook and praised for the immense amount of intricate detail, inside and out. You see, it was all part of an extracurricular Skills USA competition and with over 100 hours worth of work invested in the piece, she was a frontrunner for first place.

Then, a seemingly senseless rule stripped her of the victory.