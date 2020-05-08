Why Buy a Range Rover When You Can Make Your Jeep Wrangler This Fancy?

Sterling begins with a diesel-powered, two-door JL Wrangler Overland. The engine is a 2.2-liter unit that's different than the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel we see here; instead, it's a four-cylinder shared with various Fiat Chrysler products abroad. Sterling says its luxed-up Wrangler has a top speed of 118 miles per hour and makes the drive from 0 to 60 mph in eight seconds. These figures don't matter in the grand scheme of things, honestly, because this is about luxury.

The interior has been coated in 3D-paneled and perforated leather that covers the seats—which are heated and cooled—as well as the gear shift, dash, doors, and armrests. Alcantara can be found elsewhere, ensuring every surface you touch is up to snuff.

Elsewhere, Sterling widened the wheel arches and added 17-inch Pro Comp wheels with Davanti Terratoura all-terrain tires. Mind you, this is still a Wrangler with four-wheel-drive, even if it's more fit for an around-town runabout than a hardcore trail ride.

The price is certainly large for a two-door Wrangler to us Americans, but the fact is, these rigs are just more expensive in Europe. In all, the upgrades performed by Sterling come at about a $6,000 premium, which is less than what many Jeep owners spend upgrading their rides anyway. If you'd rather a posh and refined Wrangler with the trademark styling, then this might be the best route.

