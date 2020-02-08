Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 Rocks Factory Suspension Lift, Winch for True Off-Road Junkies

As any off-road trail or shopping mall parking lot will tell you, Jeep Wrangler owners love their modifications. From third-party aftermarket companies to Fiat-Chrysler's in-house Mopar division, there's no shortage of customization options, either. The latter offers an entire catalog of bespoke parts built especially for the iconic 4x4, including components like tubed half-doors and Warn winches. Now, though, Jeep is building a Wrangler with all these parts from the factory and selling it in limited quantities. Meet the Wrangler JPP 20.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Unveiled at this week's Chicago Auto Show, the JPP 20 looks like many Jeeps we've seen before; however, it didn't take thousands of dollars in shop labor to apply all these upgrades. Instead, the special edition Wrangler is offered to customers with a two-inch suspension lift, Rubicon Warn winch, and LED lighting straight out of the box. Jeep boasts that a plethora of body-cladding improvements come as standard, including Durabull-coated rock rails. Paired with the all-steel tube doors, the JPP 20 certainly has a tough aesthetic that could no doubt handle its own on tricky terrain. Part of that boils down to the Wrangler's stellar four-wheeling pedigree, which is only heightened with this iteration of the open-air SUV.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles