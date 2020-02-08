Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 Rocks Factory Suspension Lift, Winch for True Off-Road Junkies
Mopar threw the entire catalog at this 4x4.
As any off-road trail or shopping mall parking lot will tell you, Jeep Wrangler owners love their modifications. From third-party aftermarket companies to Fiat-Chrysler's in-house Mopar division, there's no shortage of customization options, either. The latter offers an entire catalog of bespoke parts built especially for the iconic 4x4, including components like tubed half-doors and Warn winches. Now, though, Jeep is building a Wrangler with all these parts from the factory and selling it in limited quantities. Meet the Wrangler JPP 20.
Unveiled at this week's Chicago Auto Show, the JPP 20 looks like many Jeeps we've seen before; however, it didn't take thousands of dollars in shop labor to apply all these upgrades. Instead, the special edition Wrangler is offered to customers with a two-inch suspension lift, Rubicon Warn winch, and LED lighting straight out of the box.
Jeep boasts that a plethora of body-cladding improvements come as standard, including Durabull-coated rock rails. Paired with the all-steel tube doors, the JPP 20 certainly has a tough aesthetic that could no doubt handle its own on tricky terrain. Part of that boils down to the Wrangler's stellar four-wheeling pedigree, which is only heightened with this iteration of the open-air SUV.
Steel skid plates and a front bumper made of the same durable material reinforce the rugged ethos, and the latter is actually narrower than the typical Wrangler unit for better clearance. It's there that you'll find the Rubicon Warn winch. Just ask anyone who's wheeled in less than ideal conditions—recovery is key when off-roading. Conveniently, the winch comes complete with 100 feet of synthetic cable for the stickiest of situations.
Of course, all the normal upper-tier Wrangler equipment is standard as well. The interior features a 7-inch Uconnect infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, then in terms of safety, handy tech like blind-spot monitoring comes baked in, too.
The Wrangler JPP 20 can be optioned with two gasoline engines—the 2.0-liter turbo-four or 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6—as well as the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel. Each model comes standard with the automaker's eight-speed automatic, though it seems as if the manual transmission isn't an option. We've reached out to Jeep for confirmation and will update this space with the company's response.
Dealer orders for the JPP 20 will open in spring of this year with an unannounced starting price. Don't expect it to be cheap, though, as it'll feature all that and more of the top-trim Rubicon model. Could this be a $70,000 Wrangler from the factory? It's possible, but we won't know for sure until it comes closer to time for vehicle delivery.
