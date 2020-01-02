Plug-In Hybrid Jeep Wrangler, Compass, and Renegade Will Wear New '4xe' Nameplate

In case you had any doubts, Jeep really is planning on electrifying every model in its lineup by 2022. Previous reports have indicated that a hybrid-filled era of the legacy automaker will soon come to fruition, and Jeep has confirmed the news along with the announcement of a special nameplate for such models. We're slated to see plug-in hybrid versions of the Wrangler, Compass, and Renegade first, and they'll all wear "Jeep 4xe" badging in honor of their four-wheel-drive pedigree and newly acquired powertrain tech.

The trio of aforementioned Jeep variants will be displayed at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show next week in Las Vegas. There, we'll get a look at the plug-in Compass and Renegade—both of which have already been revealed in foreign markets—as well as the new Wrangler 4xe, which will be a complete first.

Currently, the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid features a 48-volt mild-hybrid unit with an electric motor/generator that's connected by a belt to the engine's crankshaft. In turn, this provides more torque and serves to quickly crank the engine in a stop/start event. It can also make power through regenerative braking.

Fiat-Chrysler's new plug-in powertrain for the Wrangler is expected to be a not-yet-seen system that will almost definitely be shared with its sister models, including the Gladiator and even the future Grand Wagoneer revival. It's unclear what specifications will be unveiled at the CES event, although Jeep claims more info is coming at the Geneva, New York, and Beijing auto shows.

Meanwhile, the plug-in hybrid Renegade and Compass both utilize an electric motor as well as a 1.3-liter turbo four-cylinder to make 240 horsepower in international applications. There's no word yet on whether or not power output will remain the same for U.S.-spec models, although we don't expect it to be far off.

