Jeep Issues Radical Plan to Electrify Every Model in Its Lineup by 2022: Report

Trucks and SUVs aren't typically known for being environmentally friendly thanks to a history of models that guzzle gas and emit tons upon tons of carbon into the atmosphere. Jeep, though, wants to change this public image by becoming the “greenest SUV brand in the world” by 2022, according to an interview with the brand's global president, Christian Meunier.

Australian auto outlet Car Advice recently sat down with Meunier and learned of reported plans to electrify Jeep’s entire lineup. This would all be in an effort to reduce the company’s carbon footprint by improving fuel efficiency while also reducing tailpipe emissions.

"We want to make it more of a sustainable, iconic brand, not only an off-road brand," Meunier said during the interview. "Expand the capability off-road into more of on-road capability, all-weather capability, and fully sustainable and I think that's why when I said we want to become the greenest SUV brand in the world, we mean it and that is what the company is going to deliver."

This could mean an influx of electrified Compass, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Renegade, Wrangler, and Gladiator models. Look for these to include Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles’ latest 48-volt mild hybrid system, which can also be found in select Ram 1500 pickup trucks.