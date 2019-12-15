Jeep Issues Radical Plan to Electrify Every Model in Its Lineup by 2022: Report
That includes the Wrangler and Gladiator.
Trucks and SUVs aren't typically known for being environmentally friendly thanks to a history of models that guzzle gas and emit tons upon tons of carbon into the atmosphere. Jeep, though, wants to change this public image by becoming the “greenest SUV brand in the world” by 2022, according to an interview with the brand's global president, Christian Meunier.
Australian auto outlet Car Advice recently sat down with Meunier and learned of reported plans to electrify Jeep’s entire lineup. This would all be in an effort to reduce the company’s carbon footprint by improving fuel efficiency while also reducing tailpipe emissions.
"We want to make it more of a sustainable, iconic brand, not only an off-road brand," Meunier said during the interview. "Expand the capability off-road into more of on-road capability, all-weather capability, and fully sustainable and I think that's why when I said we want to become the greenest SUV brand in the world, we mean it and that is what the company is going to deliver."
This could mean an influx of electrified Compass, Cherokee, Grand Cherokee, Renegade, Wrangler, and Gladiator models. Look for these to include Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles’ latest 48-volt mild hybrid system, which can also be found in select Ram 1500 pickup trucks.
In the Ram 1500 eTorque’s application, the truck’s engine is fitted with an auxiliary starter and generator combination that also features a small electric motor which drives the engine’s crankshaft.
Jeep currently offers fuel-saving turbocharged four-cylinder variants of some models, while larger and more expensive offerings come with a Pentastar V-6 or Hemi V-8; there's also a diesel V-6 in the mix for Wrangler customers. And while gas and diesel may be loved by Jeep fans, some have been clamoring for electrification because of the instant torque electric motors can provide, a potential benefit for off-road enthusiasts on the trails.
Company executives didn’t disclose specific future product plans, but they did suggest that everyone keep their eyes peeled over the next year or so. Back in 2017, Jeep confirmed that a plug-in hybrid Wrangler would debut in 2020 alongside a plug-in Renegade.
"We have exciting plans to invigorate the brand, which we will reveal to you in the next few months," Kevin Flynn, Jeep Australia’s new managing director said to close the interview. "We're working on a significant plan, and 2020 will be a big year for us."
- RELATEDFCA Will Make a Plug-In Hybrid Jeep Renegade by 2020Production preparation is underway at FCA's Melfi, Italy, factory.READ NOW
- RELATEDPlug-In Hybrid Jeep Wrangler Confirmed for 2020Would you take a plug-in Wrangler off road?READ NOW
- RELATEDJeep Developing Ultra-Compact, Possibly Electric Suzuki Jimny Rival for 2022: ReportThe miniature Jeep could reportedly measure just 13 feet long and use a Groupe PSA-derived platform.READ NOW
- RELATEDSpy Shots Suggest 2021 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Will Ride on Ram 1500 Truck PlatformDon't be surprised to find a Hemi under the hood, either.READ NOW
- RELATEDRam Pentastar V-6 With eTorque Makes Prestigious Top 10 Engine ListThe engine impressed with its useful application of hybrid tech.READ NOW