Someone Turned a Jeep Gladiator Into a Three-Row Wrangler

Everybody's got a three-row vehicle for the whole (possibly extended) family nowadays, but most of them are crossovers that aren't exactly enthusiast favorites. What's an off-road fan to do? Well, you can take a page from Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan's Off-Road History Museum, put a hard shell on the bed of a Jeep Gladiator and expand it into a three-row family hauler and/or party wagon. Think of it as a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Unlimited.

It's hard to tell this is even a custom build from the side. The back doors were elongated to make getting in and out a bit easier. The second row now features a pair of captain's chairs with a middle pass-through to the third-row bench seat. Aside from roll bars that curve into the head space for the third-row passengers, few clues were left behind that this isn't something that left the Jeep factory. We'd recommend putting the shortest passengers in the back anyway, since they'd have the easiest time climbing into the third row.