Pickup Driver Follows GPS Up Closed High Sierras Pass During Blizzard, Gets Trapped for a Week

There's a rather sizeable difference between a snowstorm on the United States' East Coast and a snowstorm in the Sierra Nevadas. While six or eight inches might shut down Washington D.C. for several days, massive storms dropping six to eight feet aren't uncommon out west. One such system swept through the area around Lake Tahoe last week, blanketing the entire region in a thick layer of snow and trapping at least one driver as a result, as local news station FOX40 reports. California resident Harlan Earl was visiting friends in Grass Valley, California on Wednesday, Jan. 24 when he decided to head to Truckee, California. Seeing as Interstate 80 was closed due to the weather, he decided to head north and take Highway 49—a route that runs roughly parallel to Interstate 80—instead. All was well until his GPS decided that a route off Highway 49, Henness Pass Road, was the quickest way back home, a direction which he followed. I know hindsight is 20-20 and everything, but any road with the word "pass" in it might be a good one to avoid during weather like this.

CHP

After traveling along the road for an unknown distance—and unaware that Henness Pass Road is closed during the winter and does not get plowed—he got stuck in the snow near the town of Alleghany, fresh out of cell signal and unable to reverse. That's where he would stay for the next six days while his family and authorities began searching for him. Luckily, it seems Earl was at least relatively prepared for such a situation. Exact details of his vehicle are unknown, but a Facebook post by the Sierra County Sheriff's Office implies that it was a pickup truck with some sort of camper in the bed. Earl claimed he had plenty of winter clothing, a propane heat source, and most importantly, at least two snowboards. After waiting for conditions to improve for several days, he used the boards as makeshift snowshoes and headed out in search of a cell signal. He found it, contacted the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, and although his call was dropped, authorities were able to locate him via GPS and dispatch both a tracked all-terrain vehicle and a helicopter to his location. You can see the helicopter finding Earl at around 40 seconds into the video below.