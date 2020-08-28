1950 Chevy Truck With Tiny Home Camper Is the Most American Way to Travel

Everyone wishes they could get away for one reason or another—right now, there are plenty of reasons. But there are better, more memorable ways to travel the nation than behind the massive wheel of an RV, and that's in your own camper truck. If you want to spend a fortune buying a new rig and kitting it with all the latest gear then go for it, though this humble 1950 Chevy 3600 has what most everyone needs for $13,500.

The formula behind this classic is perfectly simple. Straight-six power, supposedly from Chevy's venerable 235-cubic-inch engine, is sent to the rear wheels—none of that 4x4 mumbo-jumbo. There's a bench seat inside the cab and a metal dash, all of which the seller claims to be original, and the same goes for the running gear. It's a numbers-matching example according to the ad, making this three-quarter-ton truck pretty darn nice.