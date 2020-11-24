You Could Haul So Much Keystone Light in This Chevy Truck Limo

Its 6.5-liter, turbocharged Detroit Diesel V8 may still be in solid shape, though, as its maximum output of 190 horsepower and 385 pound-feet of torque were conservative even by turbodiesel standards of the day. This modest power traveled through a column-shifted automatic transmission (almost certainly the four-speed 4L80E) to a dually rear axle and possibly the front as well, though it's hard to see a limo service incurring the extra costs of four-wheel drive.
It's also hard to imagine a world where this old limo is worth its asking price of $17,000, which seems a little high for a heavy-duty C/K with this engine, mileage, and work history. Maybe its seller is preemptively applying the classic truck tax, even though these C/Ks are still a few years off from riding a wave of nostalgia for the mid-late '90s. And with the pandemic worsening again, it's also not the time to be buying into personal party trucks, and it won't be for at least another several months.