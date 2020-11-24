You Could Haul So Much Keystone Light in This Chevy Truck Limo

Possibly the hardest part about rounding up The Boys™ for an evening of beardscaping, boot shopping, and buffalo wings is fitting them all in a single vehicle. Sure, a pickup bed can theoretically fit your dozen friends, but riding there isn't necessarily legal in all 50 states. Treating the fellas to a Boys' Night Out requires a truck with one cab to rule them all, and conveniently, a truck with such has just popped up for sale outside Des Moines, Iowa.

Listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace as a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado (though Chevy didn't use the name 'til 1999 models), this 3500HD appears to have been converted into a limousine in the mid-1990s, if its interior amenities and design are anything to go by. With seating for 12 and 115,000 miles under its belt, this limo has probably already ferried hundreds if not thousands of bachelor(ette) parties in its time, and those won't have been easy miles given the mass added by the limo conversion.