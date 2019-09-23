Viral Video of Kids in Pickup Bed Car Seats on Kansas Highway Is Legit—and Legal

It takes a keen eye to recognize those seats in the grainy video as BedRyders—here's an equivalent unit close up—and most commenters have run with the idea that the driver is clearly breaking the law and putting his kids at risk. That second part is a worthy debate. They look young, there's no sliding rear window through which they could communicate with the driver, and of course an exposed jump seat is not as safe as the cabin.

Somehow we're guessing the kids are cool with it. And like we said, it's legal. Kansas law says that anyone over the age of 14 can ride anywhere (and at any speed) in a pickup truck bed, properly restrained or not. It is an agricultural state, after all. But even if these kids are under 14, here's how the law reads verbatim:

"It shall be unlawful for any person under the age of 14 years to ride on any vehicle or upon any portion thereof not designed or intended for use of passengers when the vehicle is in motion."

It hinges on the phrase "not designed or intended for use of passengers." A pickup truck bed as it leaves the factory is certainly not designed nor intended to carry people. But add in a set of federally-approved jump seats and suddenly it is—or at least part of it is, leaving the rest of the truck bed as the "portion thereof" where riding would be still illegal for a child

Still, we admit brandishing that argument and the safety credentials of a defunct company might not convince a skeptical state trooper like the one who tweeted out the relevant section of the Kansas code in response to this video's spread. It might best to save the BedRyder for surface streets.