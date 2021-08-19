Old Shorty Chevy Van Is a C7 Corvette Underneath

After loving vans as a kid, the shop's owner, Leif Tufvesson, bought a 1978 Chevy van out of an alley in Los Angeles. He had it shipped back to Sweden but he wasn't quite sure which direction the van build would take when it arrived. However, when a customer project changed directions and a C7 Corvette donor car was suddenly sitting around, it all began to take shape pretty quickly. It's not done yet, but this shorty van is almost 100 percent Corvette underneath, and it's doubtlessly going to be an epic machine when it's finished.

Vans are seeing a surge in popularity again , especially when it comes to overlanding rigs . Builds like these are designed for livability and reliability, but what if you want something a little more exciting to drive? A custom car shop in Sweden called Caresto has the answer.

The van in question is a 1978 Chevy G10 Shorty. It was originally modified into a camper soon after being built by Red-E-Kamp. All of that has since been ditched and now it's got the 6.2-liter V8, seven-speed manual transmission, and suspension from a C7. Tufvesson says the project initially got kickstarted in November of 2020 because the Corvette donor car was in the shop purely by chance. A customer's build shifted lanes, a different direction was taken, and in the end, it was ripe for the picking.

"[We] had just started a customer project on a sports car that we designed here and needed a chassis to start from," Tufvesson said. "When the project was to become a full electric car, the driveline and a few other parts from the Corvette were left behind."

Surprisingly, the two vehicles' wheelbases are extremely similar. "It later turned out that the wheelbase of a Shorty Van and a Corvette C7 are basically the same, which made the van project take that direction," Tufvesson told The Drive. With the justifications in place—every project requires a little convincing—it all got going in earnest. Extensive work to the van's body had to be done to make all of the Corvette parts work. New suspension components were ordered and fabricated, the body and firewall were altered to accommodate wider wheels and the new engine, and a roll cage was also added for safety and rigidity.