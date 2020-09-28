This 1977 Ford Pickup Project Has a Wild Pushrod Leaf Spring Suspension and a Lexus V8

For the most part, every new, super-exclusive, track-friendly supercar comes with some sort of carbon fiber, pushrod rear suspension. It's lightweight, it's complex, and it's on display under the rear glass for people to gasp at and for owners to feel cool. However, if you don't have six figures to drop on a supercar, does that mean you can't have a pushrod suspension? No.

As Facebook user Tim Heerboth shows us, all you need is a set of leaf springs, a pickup truck, and well... lots of know-how, because things get a little complicated from there.

In a nutshell, what Heerboth refers to as the F-1uz is a mashup of a Lexus LS400 and a 1977 Ford F-100 pickup truck. The front mechanical parts of the car are all Lexus. The entire front end of the LS400 has basically been grafted under the F100's body. That means the 1UZ-FE engine, front suspension, etc. The back end of the car is where things get more interesting. It's not just a straight swap of the Lexus' rear end under a pickup truck bed, it's a custom pushrod setup using the Lexus rear end, but longitudinal leaf springs from an F-150 pickup truck.