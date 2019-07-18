Historic Collection of 36 Forgotten Chevrolet Corvettes Will Be Raffled off for Charity
In 1989, TV channel VH1 raffled off these 36 Corvettes. Thirty years later, it's happening again for veterans' charities.
One of the world's most extensive collections of historic Chevrolet Corvettes is also one of its most interesting...and most accessible, because it's being raffled off.
The VH1 collection, also known sometimes as the Peter Max collection, is a series of 36 Chevrolet Corvettes spanning the first 36 years of 'Vette production, with one for each year. It was the product of a 1989 sweepstakes run by the music-focused television channel VH1, which awarded the three dozen cars then worth $610,000 to a Long Island, New York-based carVH1penter by the name of Dennis Amodeo. He later sold the whole shebang to pop artist Peter Max, who split the collection among multiple New York parking garages, and then rarely (if ever) touched the cars for decades.
According to Hagerty, Max sold his collection in 2014 to a family called the Hellers, who had it appraised by a Corvette expert, their plan being to sell the cars together. What they found was that aside from a few cars painted in rare colors, and some early models that have since become valuable, none of the Corvettes included are particularly noteworthy. Twenty-five have automatic transmissions, 14 are convertibles, and all are coated in years' worth of dust at best. Some have bodywork damaged by careless movers, and others are at least partially encrusted in pigeon droppings.
The Hellers decided that the best way to get rid of 36 Corvettes in various states of neglect was the same method used by VH1 three decades ago: a raffle. The Hellers formed Corvette Heroes to oversee the raffling process, which will benefit multiple veteran-focused charities in addition to the National Guard Educational Foundation, a preservation society.
Entry to the raffle is currently open and will remain so until April 30, 2020, though you don't need to shell out even a buck to get a ticket. The raffle's rules state that if you're willing, one free entry can be had by sending snail mail to the NGEF's headquarters, though it's simply more convenient to spend the $3 if one entry's all you want. Up to 36 winners will be picked on May 15, 2020. Good luck winning anything, though, because entries will flood in after a TV special on the collection, The Lost Corvettes, airs Sept. 21 on the History channel.
- RELATEDMid-Engined Chevrolet Corvette C8 Could Pack Twin-Turbo 'LT7' Motor in Z06 Trim: ReportDespite previous reports, a Blackwing-engined Corvette might be in the works.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Is the Mid-Engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8's Square Steering WheelHaving its engine in the middle won't be the only thing the C8 shares with cars like the LaFerrari and Ford GT.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Get Pushed to Its Limits at the NürburgringThis is the hardest we've seen any C8 test mule get pushed on track. Could Chevy be going for a record before its July 18 reveal?READ NOW
- RELATEDAlan Wilzig's Private Race Track Opens for the Fastest Charity Event of the YearWilzig Racing Manor's annual charity gala brings 45 of the fastest cars around as attendees raise revs and funds for local organizations in need.READ NOW
- RELATED1-of-40 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Series I Owned by Famous Italian Playboy Heading to AuctionGooding & Company will be putting this rare piece of automotive art up for bidding during Monterey Car Week.READ NOW