Could This Panel Have Come From a Wrecked C8 Chevrolet Corvette?

Spy photos of General Motors' mid-engine C8 Corvette have been popping up from test tracks across the country for the better part of a year. Recently, rumors of a wrecked test car have been making their way around the online Corvette communities, floating along with them a pair of rather curious photos sporting the same camouflage worn by the Corvette on multiple occasions. The images, originally posted by Corvette Forum member "Tool Hoarder," depict two angles of a panel found after GM had supposedly booked out private rental time at Virginia International Raceway. According to details posted in the thread, an email was sent out which postponed scheduled entry into the racetrack's paddock, citing a "high security" private track rental. Speculation swirled and, eventually, it came to light that GM had rented the track out to test at least one vehicle. The forum member goes on to say that an individual familiar with the matter confirmed that a C8 had been involved in an accident which caused the delay.

It's important to note that the camouflage pattern on the panel found at the track is an exact match of the wrap used on various C8 test mules seen in the wild, hence the speculation on the forums. What isn't clear is where the panel came from.