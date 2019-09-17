Watch How These Pro Divers Recover a Chevrolet Corvette C3 That's Been Underwater for Years

The car is rumored to have been stolen, but no one is sure if that actually happened, or if the car was just dumped into the river by the original owner, who supposedly left the country shortly afterward. Though the team in the video succeeded in pulling the ‘Vette from the river, they’re not the first to try recovering the car. The local sheriff’s department spent two days attempting to drag the Corvette from its resting spot with a tow truck, only to pull out the front axle when the car got stuck on an under water log.

Most of the video is just a lot of underwater sounds with murky visibility, but what they did to recover the car is actually quite clever. The divers used lift bags that fill with air on the rear of the car to hoist it up and over the log that foiled law enforcement. A tow truck was then used to pull the partially floating car to shore.