Street-Legal Can-Am UTVs With VW Beetle Bodies Are a Thing, and This One's for Sale

Here's a good idea we spotted for sale on Facebook: Take a 1999 Volkswagen New Beetle body, and drop it right over a 2017 Can-Am Maverick X3 XRS. To the authorities, you simply have a New Beetle, making this the ultimate hack for making one of Can-Am's most capable UTVs street-legal—not to mention more comfortable.

This conversion is apparently a thing, as YouTube's Busted Knuckle Video caught up with one such ultra-Beetle in Louisiana. Builder Andy Rick got the idea from a previous Busted Knuckle video on Fogg Motorsports' old-Beetle-bodied Polaris RZR, and figured he could do the same for his Can-Am X3.