VW CEO Says He Admires Tesla's Accomplishments, But Still Isn't Buying a Stake in the Company

Volkswagen Group chairman Herbert Diess shut down rumors that it would invest in Tesla, but admits that he respects what the American automaker has done. While Diess admits Tesla has pushed mainstream automakers into focusing more on electric vehicles, he doesn't think Tesla is doing anything Volkswagen can't already do.

An earlier Wall Street Journal report claimed that Volkswagen, along with the Silver Lake private equity firm and a Saudi sovereign wealth fund, was part of an estimated $30 billion offer to take Tesla private. That offer fell through in August, and Musk confirmed shortly afterward that the company would remain publicly traded for now.

However, Diess now says that they wouldn't invest in Tesla anyway. The Volkswagen Group head said to Autocar at this week's Frankfurt Motor Show: