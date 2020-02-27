Ford E-350 Centurion Van-Truck For Sale Might Be the Most Peculiar Pickup Out There

Because Centurion was inconsistent with how it executed these van-truck conversions, sometimes stretching existing van chassis and others starting on the basis of chassis-cab trucks, it's hard to be sure whether this specific vehicle has more Econoline or F-series in its DNA. Either way, 330,000 miles on the odometer make it a well-traveled example and serve as a testament to its durability.

It's difficult to decipher exactly which engine this wacky worker is powered by, though photos show a power plant that's mounted underneath the center of the dash. We can spot spark plug wires, meaning it isn't a diesel, and most Ford E-350s of this era touted a 460-cubic-inch gas V-8 for heavy-duty tasks. That's likely the case here, with an automatic transmission sending power to the dually rear-end.