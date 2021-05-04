2004 Chrysler Sebring With a Chevy Corvair Body and Airbrushed Patina Hurts the Soul

Pushing "respect all builds" to the limit.

By Chris Tsui
Facebook Marketplace | Annette Lazaruk

We've seen a lot of questionable custom automobiles over the years. I'm sure there have been cars worse than a Chrysler Sebring with the body of a Chevy Corvair and airbrushed patina, but I can't seem to remember what they are at the moment. But there's gotta be, right?

If, however, the idea of an old American car wearing the grafted skin of another, even older, completely unrelated American car sounds appealing, you're in luck, because the aforementioned Chrysrolet Corbring actually exists and is for sale right now in Parkland County, Alberta. Listed on Facebook Marketplace for the Canadian equivalent of about $4,500, this topless Detroit mutant is, at its core, a 2004 Sebring Convertible (the car of choice for one Michael Gary Scott)

Facebook Marketplace | Annette Lazaruk 

On the surface, however, it's been modified to look like a 1962 Corvair Monza convertible with paint-based simulations of the kind of wear and tear a Chevy from the '60s would suffer it was left out in the rain for the past six decades. Also, check out the creepy metal hands that hover in front of the door mirrors. 

Don't get it? Yeah, neither do I.

"Is insured and registered," reads the listing. "Carfax included. No accidents. Runs and drives great and ready to enjoy. Was recently cruising down the highway at [75 mph] with the top down. Got tons of looks." I don't doubt that this thing would get tons of looks going down the highway. Not sure it's the sort of looks you really want, though. 

Underneath the rubberneck-worthy styling is the Sebring's 2.7-liter V6 which has apparently been in service for over 175,000 miles. The seller also mentions that it's got a "fully functional power top with no rips or tears" along with a "custom tilt front end" as well as "recent tires."

As dubious as this car may be aesthetically speaking, it's nice to know it probably won't let you down mechanically anytime soon.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com

