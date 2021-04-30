These Retro-Style Vans Are Actually Japanese Kei Cars Underneath

Most recently, I found out that shops are turning Kei cars into miniature copies of full-size vans and trucks from France, Russia, and the United States. One of those customs shops, "Cal Stage," is headquartered in Osaka. The self-proclaimed "car specialty store" hand-builds various Kei cars into unique retro conversions that resemble some of the most well-known full-size vehicles of yesteryear to have existed.

Japan has one of the most interesting car cultures in the entire world—from drifting to Bosozoku , it has all that and then some. And I want to emphasize and then some, because it seems like every time I turn a corner, some crazy new trend is rearing its head.

The vans above might look like the real deal, but photos can be deceiving. Take a closer look and you'll start to realize that each one is an at-scale clone of a retro classic built on a more modern Kei car platform.

For example, the shop built a Suzuki Carry DA63T mini truck to look like a Citroen H designed in the 1940s. And if that's not enough to impress you, how about a Honda Acty which became a homage to the Chevrolet G-Series van from the '80s? But we'd be remiss if we didn't mention one most iconic conversion of all: the Volkswagen Type 2, of which Cal Stage has completed dozens both resembling early and late models.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. There are also custom kits to resemble a Chevrolet Bel Air, Dodge B-Series, Ford E-Series, Austin Mini, UAZ, 452, a school bus, and so many more.