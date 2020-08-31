Restricted to 64 HP by Law, This Is How Mugen Made the Honda S660 Kei Car Spicier

As an island nation in harmony with nature, Japan understands that space is limited, efficiency is key, and tall people in other countries, like me, will still jam themselves into an ND Miata purely for the joy of driving. With kei cars restricted by law to only 64 horsepower, Mugen had to get creative to make the S660, aka micro-NSX, sportier.

By 2015, Honda also understood that following the Pininfarina-designed Beat's demise in 1996, its home market deserved a worthy successor in the two-seater kei sports car class. Weighing 1,873 pounds with a manual transmission and just slightly more with an automatic (CVT), the S660 is a mid-engine roadster powered by a somewhat upgraded version of the Honda N-One's turbocharged 656cc three-cylinder engine.

When paired with a stick shift, this tiny roadster offers 64 horsepower at 6,000 rpm, along with 77 pound-feet of torque available from 2,600 rpm. Honda's S07A engine redlines at 7,700rpm, which isn't half bad from a turbocharged three.