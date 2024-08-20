Honda Still Doesn’t Know What to Name Its EVs

Automakers rarely share how they come up with a new model’s name. Whether it be focus groups, a nod to a previous famous model, or something that represents the brand’s future, each company has its own methodology. In recent years, however, with the introduction of EVs, car companies have struggled to develop naming conventions that are sensible to consumers. As Honda begins to bolster its EV lineup, it too, must decide on several new names.

“I understand the naming of the vehicle is very important. Many customers are confident about existing names of vehicles like Civic, Accord, CR-V, but we are also wondering what to do,” Honda’s global executive vice president Shinji Aoyama told The Drive.

Earlier this year the Japanese automaker announced its upcoming “Honda 0 Series,” a global lineup of EVs made up of several body styles. During our chat at Monterey Car Week, Aoyama explained that despite having several new models in the pipeline, their names haven’t been decided yet. However, he did confirm the 2028 arrival of a new “NSX-type” vehicle.

When asked specifically about other automakers’ unsuccessful strategies for offering EVs alongside combustion lineups, Aoyama agreed that this has been a struggle for others and hinted that Honda is essentially learning from their mistakes.

“We are still watching that situation [especially] Volkswagen after introducing many ID series—what will they do with the existing Polo, Golf, Passat? We aren’t sure yet.”

While Honda is looking at VW, it’s worth highlighting that brands like Mercedes-Benz and BMW are some of the worst offenders in this naming fiasco. Initially, Mercedes rolled out its EVs under the EQ standalone brand, later modifying it to Mercedes-EQ, briefly switching to something else, and ultimately admitting that maybe it should just drop the whole EQ thing after all. It’s been a similar case for BMW with its “i” moniker, and Audi’s e-tron sub-brand is also quite confusing.

Honda currently only offers one EV in the United States, called the Prologue. It’s built in partnership with General Motors, though future models for its 0 Series will not share any involvement with other automakers.

