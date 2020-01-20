You Can Import This Awesome Honda Beat With 33k Miles for Just $4,500

The quirky Honda Beat might be the most fun you can have in a slow car and, of course, you’ll look exceptionally cool while doing it. The tiny Honda has an equally minuscule engine with a 9,000-rpm redline, which means it’ll take a good hammering on its way to an advertised 0-60 time of 13 seconds. Sadly, we weren't gifted this car here in the States originally; that's all changed now, though, as can scoop this imported example up and have it delivered to your door for the astoundingly cheap price of $4,500, according to a sales listing by Unusual Auto.