Buy This 2002 Honda Odyssey With 500K Miles for $1,900

This 2002 Honda Odyssey minivan with over half a million miles on the clock could be yours for just $1,900.

On sale at Cars.com, the second-generation model shows a mighty 536,289 miles on the odometer. It sports Honda's 3.5-liter 24-valve V6 engine good for 240 horsepower, sent to the front wheels via a five-speed automatic transmission.

Given its extreme mileage, this Odyssey is clearly living up to Honda's legendary reputation for reliability. That's particularly impressive when you consider the problems Honda faced with its V6 and five-speed auto in this era. Reportedly, this car was dealer-maintained, which may help explain how it's still running after achieving such a feat. Carfax also reports that it's had a single owner since new.

Cars.com

Despite the high mileage, the van is in pretty solid condition, particularly inside. There is some visible wear on the seats, and some discoloration on sections of the carpet. Fundamentally though, you'd consider this light wear on a 20-year-old minivan with 100,000 miles on the clock. The fact that it looks this good at over half a million miles is astounding. The ignition barrel barely looks scuffed. It should be impossible.

The only major point of concern is the damage to the rear wheel wells on each side, which could be evidence of rust. That's worth a careful look if you're thinking about buying.

Being the EX-L trim means it's a remarkably well-equipped van for the era, too. It's got heated leather seats, power windows, and a rear-seat entertainment system in the center of the ceiling for watching DVDs. Plus, it's got power sliding doors on both sides, making entry and egress a breeze. There's even a separate control on the dash for the rear HVAC system, so everyone can ride in comfort year-round.

Cars.com

Assuming the oil is clean, the coolant is fresh, and the engine still runs well, this minivan honestly looks like a pretty sweet deal. That said, we haven't driven it. With that mileage, there's every chance that the bushings are all flogged out and it steers like a greasy pig on a lake of hot pudding.

For $1,900, it could be a peach, or it could be a pain in the ass. The only way to find out is to go down to Al Serra Auto Plaza in Michigan and take a look. If you do end up with this impressive survivor in your own driveway, do let us know how it goes.