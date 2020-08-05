Do You Want a 1984 Lincoln Continental Diesel? No? Well Here's a Really Nice One Anyway

After the 1973 OPEC oil embargo showed America how little control it had over its energy supply, our auto industry slumped into a decade-long, efficiency-chasing doldrums known today as the Malaise Era. Seeking any possible way to cut gas consumption, Detroit followed in the footsteps of European marques like Mercedes-Benz by experimenting with diesel—with disastrous results.

Oldsmobile's compression-ignition V6s and V8s gained a reputation for shearing head bolts and rapidly turned Americans off of diesel cars. But General Motors wasn't the only company to fiddle with diesel power. Ford did too, with Lincoln, who for just a single year offered a diesel variant of its flagship sedan, the Continental, powered by none other than an early BMW turbodiesel.

Aimed at the Olds diesel-powered Cadillac Seville, the 1984 Continental and its coupe relative the Mark VII were offered with an available BMW M21 turbodiesel; a 2.4-liter inline-six more commonly seen in the E28 5 Series and E30 3 Series. It was already no powerhouse, with 114 horsepower and 155 pound-feet, and when those horses were asked to run the gauntlet of a four-speed ZF automatic, not all of them made it through to the rear wheels. It should come as no surprise that the diesel Conti was no hit with buyers, as Lincoln supposedly sold about 1,500 before dropping the variant for 1985.