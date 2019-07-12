Roll Like a King in Elvis Presley's 1973 Lincoln Continental Limousine

Kruse GWS Auctions of Los Angeles will be selling a collection of old Hollywood artifacts from some of history’s greatest acts on August 31, some of which include three of Elvis’s personal vehicles : a 1973 Lincoln Continental limo, a 1967 GMC 1500 Shortbed, and a 1976 Harley Davidson FLH 1200 Electra Glide.

Everything about Elvis Presley was larger than life—his music, fame, Graceland estate, and relevant to us, his obsession with cars. The King of Rock and Roll was a noted Cadillac enthusiast through and through, but he also owned everything from a Stutz Blackhawk to a BMW 507 roadster—and now a few of his rides are up for auction next month.

It's the first time the Lincoln limousine has been up for sale, and it comes with a fully documented history including original photos of Elvis with the car. Unsurprisingly, the white-on-white Continental came with all the options and equipment possible in the 1970s, including a color TV for the rear occupants. The story goes that Elvis often drove it himself rather than ride in the back, and it's been on display at the Elvis Presley Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee since his death in 1977.

Next up is a 1967 GMC pickup, one of three initially bought for transportation around Elvis' massive 163-acre Circle G Ranch in Mississippi, which served as a private getaway from the spotlight of fame. The trucks were later sold back to and restored by the same dealership that Elvis bought them from.

Finally, Presley’s own 1976 Harley Davidson FLH 1200 Electra Glide will be available to buy. As its story goes, the King himself flew to Palm Springs, California to spend some downtime at his “Honeymoon House,” and returned with an interest in motorcycles; he purchased the Harley in August of that year. Elvis didn’t ride it much, which is reflected from the bike’s low mileage and flawless, one-off black-on-turquoise paint scheme. It comes with the original title and registration as well as other historic documents.

GWS Auctions hasn't responded to our questions about the vehicles' expected selling prices, but Elvis memorabilia can fetch some pretty high numbers. A signature 1957 Pink Cadillac Series 62 DeVille once owned the King himself during his peak years is supposedly valued at around $500,000. Meanwhile, an Elvis-owned 1967 Cadillac Coupe DeVille recently sold at the 2014 Barrett-Jackson Mandalay Bay auction for $88,000, which is significantly more than what they typically go for in the collector car market.