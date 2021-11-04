2020 Lincoln Continental With Suicide Doors Pops Up for $120,000

It may be two years old by now, but it's still very expensive and very cool.

Lincoln started production of the reborn, 10th-generation Continental back in 2016. It was a handsome car launched at a bad time for sedans, so it didn't sell so well. Just four years later, it was discontinued in 2020. Before production halted, however, Lincoln saw fit to celebrate 80 years of the Continental name, so it decided to harken back to the days of suicide door-equipped Continentals and produced approximately 230 of the sedans with "coach doors." That's what we're seeing for sale here today at Pfeiffer Lincoln in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a brand-new 2020 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition.

Now, these Lincolns didn't just have special doors, they were Black Label cars—the glitziest Continentals you could get. As such, they were priced from $110,000 to $115,470. The one listed here is still brand new with just 28.6 miles on it. As such, seeing as there's a supply chain disaster going on, it's marked up. Not as much as you might think, though.

According to a TikTok video from a dealership employee, this Continental is the "only unsold car in the showroom." And at a sticker of $120,880, it's priced to sell. A $5,000 markup is a steal these days.

All Continental Black Labels got a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 with 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. That was paired to a six-speed automatic transaxle sending power to all four wheels. A slow car it wasn't.

These cars are known for their coach doors but also for their luxurious interiors. The front gets 30-way heated and ventilated seats, and the back gets a compartment to chill a bottle of champagne, as well as adjustable heated seats of their own. 

A price tag around $120,000 seems pretty typical for these cars. They are, after all, ultra-rare and luxurious versions of Lincoln's last U.S. market sedan. Just under 38,000 Continentals were sold throughout its short production run, and a very small fraction have the retro coach doors. It's only been a year since the company finished building them, but they might just hang onto their value for a bit longer. Every luxury car is bound to depreciate, but not all of them are as special and rare as this one.

