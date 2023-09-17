Lincoln Aviator Turned Rolls-Royce Is Ballin’ on a Budget Gone Wrong

Do you want a Rolls-Royce but don't have a quarter of a million dollars to buy a new one? Then you're in luck. I present to you this Lincoln Aviator, being sold in Virginia on Facebook Marketplace, that looks like a Rolls ... if you've never actually seen a Rolls and squint at it without your contacts in.

According to the listing, this 2005 Lincoln Aviator was modified to fit the front grille and headlights from a 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost. It has Rolls-Royce badges on the grille, tailgate, wheel caps, and steering wheel. Though, I have a sneaking suspicion that it's just a Rolls-Royce kit car front fascia.

But wait, it has an additional feature that neither the Aviator nor any Rolls-Royce ever had—gullwing doors. The front doors open normally but the rear doors are on gullwing hinges, like a Mercedes SLS AMG. I shutter to think of the future roof leaks.

Inside, black and yellow seat covers, with red stitching, hide the Lincoln-grade cowhide and the headliner was changed to black. Nothing else was changed, though, and it's still a standard Aviator inside. The steering wheel cover, with its faux wood, hides ripped leather underneath, so I can only assume that the seat covers do the same.

It must be said that the fitment of this build is pretty bad. The hood is clearly misaligned with the front fascia and, in one of the photos, you can see that the Rolls-Royce badge isn't centered with the Spirit of Ecstasy.

Facebook Marketplace

This Lincoln-Royce has 220,000 miles on it but the seller claims that both its engine and transmission were rebuilt and that its brakes and paint are new. So it has that going for it, I guess.

A brand-new Rolls-Royce Cullinan will set you back at least $350,000. If you want to save a few bucks, a used one is still at least $250,000. The asking price for this budget baller? $21,000. A quick Facebook Marketplace search shows at least two dozen Aviators in similar or better condition, within 100 miles of me, for under $5,000. But maybe this Rolls-Royce Halloween mask quadruples the Aviator's value.