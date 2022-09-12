2023 Lincoln Corsair Gets Baby Aviator Looks, Hands-Free Lane Changing

The 2023 Lincoln Corsair compact crossover gets various design and feature updates as it heads into the new year. Key changes include a bigger front grille that resembles the one in the Aviator, a bigger infotainment touchscreen, and ActiveGlide ADAS which can now do hands-free lane changes. With the Corsair being Lincoln's hottest seller, this update enhances the car in key ways without rocking the boat too much.

In addition to the new Lane Change Assist that can also suggest lane changes when following slower traffic, the Corsair's ActiveGlide 1.2 system—on top of continuing to have a name that will never not be funny—also receives In-Lane Repositioning, Predictive Speed Assist, and Intersection Assist 2.0. In-Lane Repositioning detects adjacent cars in other lanes and subtly and naturally moves the Corsair away from them while keeping itself in its own lane. Predictive Speed Assist automatically adjusts the car's speed as it approaches a curve, and Intersection Assist 2.0 helps avoid pedestrian collisions when turning. ActiveGlide can operate at speeds of up to 80 mph.

Lincoln

Inside, the infotainment screen is now larger, measuring 13.2 inches. Running Sync 4, this system is capable of receiving over-the-air updates and sits above a streamlined lower instrument panel that's apparently been tweaked for easier storage area access. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is standard. Auto Air Refresh, meanwhile, uses a laser sensor and the cabin air filter to keep the air inside the Corsair continuously fresh. Lincoln says cabin air can be refreshed 1.5 times per minute.

Outside, the Lincoln Corsair joins the Big Grille Club, gaining a mouth that goes further down the front fascia, just like its bigger sibling. Just like before, the 2023 Lincoln Corsair can be had with a 250-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-four or as a 2.5-liter PHEV making 266 total hp. Built in Louisville Kentucky, it'll be available in early 2023.

Lincoln