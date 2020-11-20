2021 Lincoln Nautilus: A New Interior and Infotainment That Mimics the Night Sky

The Lincoln Nautilus, a car that itself is a renamed mid-cycle refresh of the MKX, is getting another revision for 2021, but luckily this one won't come with another confusing name change.

On the outside, not much has evolved and you have to be a bit of a Lincoln expert to spot the subtly reworked lower front fascia. But the interior, however, has been thoroughly redone. The mid-size Lincoln SUV's horizontal new dashboard puts it in line with the innards of the Navigator, Aviator, and Corsair, and according to Lincoln, was "inspired by the horizon."