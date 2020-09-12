2021 Dodge Cop Cars Get Crucial New Features Like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Cue the Peter Gunn theme because Dodge just announced the latest upgrades to the 2021 Durango and Charger Pursuit vehicles. The sight in your rearview won't change a lot—much like your reaction—because they look nearly identical as their 2020 counterparts, but inside the cabin and under the hood a few changes take place.

For 2021, all Dodge Charger Pursuit models will feature updated Uconnect infotainment systems with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making it easier than ever for law enforcement to listen to their favorite music or crime podcasts while patrolling. I don't know who asked for this or why, but since it's on the civilian Dodges, it makes sense.

Under the hood, both Pursuit vehicles are updated to eight-speed TorqueFlite transmissions in both V6 and V8 powertrain options, kissing goodbye the old six-speed auto. Law enforcement agencies can order their vehicles with a 3.6-liter V6 engine or 5.7-liter Hemi V8. Chargers equipped with the V6 can be had with all-wheel-drive but only rear-wheel drive with the V8. Durangos can be had with all-wheel-drive in both V6 and V8.