Whipple’s New 3.8-Liter Supercharger Is Like Steroids for Your Coyote, Hellcat, or LT V8

Whipple is a name synonymous with squeezing, both of toilet paper (please don't) and air, usually into engines via massive superchargers. And the latter Whipple, one of the biggest names in blowers, is about to release an improved, fifth-gen version of its 3.8-liter supercharger for V8s made by all of Detroit's Big Three—some of which it might take to over 900 horsepower. Announced in an Instagram post, Whipple's updated 3.8-liter, twin-screw supercharger will feature an inlet design enhanced by computational fluid dynamics, or CFD, a technique commonly used at the top level of motorsport. A similarly improved throttle body and rotors will cram additional air down through a dual-core intercooler, increasing intake charge density, and into lengthened intake runners, smoothing out throttle response and escalating torque. Topping it all off are improved bearings, which reduce rotational drag, increasing efficiency, and elongating the supercharger's service life.

Whipple says it will first release its updated 3.8-liter blower for the 5.0-liter Ford Coyote V8, which powers the 2011-plus Mustang GT and some versions of the F-150. The blower builder states that its current 3.0-liter supercharger can (in non-race spec) take the Coyote as high as 825 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque at the crank, so applying some simple napkin math, it should come as no surprise if a 3.8-boosted Coyote produces over 900 horsepower. Whipple will also launch the charger as a bolt-on kit for the Mustang Shelby GT500, whose factory, sub-2.7-liter supercharger comes in at barely two thirds the size of this upgraded unit. Again, don't be shocked if bolt-on GT500s steamroll the 900-horse mark and onto big four-figure outputs without much help.