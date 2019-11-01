2021 Formula 1 Car Aims to Produce Better, 'More Sustainable' Racing

In 2021, Formula 1 will undergo a revolutionary change that its governing body, the FIA, hopes will slash operating costs, increase competition, and most importantly, make every race a nail-biter from the green flag to the checkered.

To do that, the pinnacle of open-wheel racing needs a way to level the playing field so its biggest spenders don't run away with the championship every season, as they have since the sport's inception. F1's answer to that problem is a strict budget cap of $175 million per 21-race season, plus or minus a million for every race over or under that count. That's less than half of what top dogs Scuderia Ferrari, Red Bull Racing, and $400 million-a-year Mercedes-AMG tend to spend each season, but still more than what smaller outfits like Haas have at their disposal.