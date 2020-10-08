GM Will Use Graphics Engine Designed for Video Games for the Hummer EV’s Infotainment System

We've all complained about how some automotive infotainment screens still look like they're straight out of Windows 3.1, but now General Motors is looking to the world of video games to create better in-car graphics.

The GMC Hummer EV's infotainment system will run Epic Games' Unreal Engine for its user interface, Motor1 reports. Unreal Engine is the graphics framework that underpins everything from Unreal Tournament to Assetto Corsa Competizione to Street Fighter V. This won't be its first foray into the automotive space, either, as Motor1 notes that it's already in use by a lot of online car configurators.