Watch a Yellow Flag Turn Into the World’s Dumbest Demo Derby

We are proud. We are proud for standing up for ourselves on and off the track. We are proud to come together as a team and laugh it all off. We are proud no matter what.

But we are also confused. How can a “driver” pull out in front of me and slam on brakes then throw it in reverse like I had time to stop? Cute. Why can a person from another team lay hands on my crew and think nothing will happen? Cute. I personally am confused on when I pulled the sex card as well. There are multiple interviews you can listen to where I have stated when we throw on helmets you’re neither man, woman or whatever you want to identify as.