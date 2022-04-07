Stunt Rider's Motorcycle Chariot is Good, Clean, Dangerous Fun

The oldest known chariots date back to around 2000 BC, with the horse-drawn conveyance once both a vital weapon of war as well as a useful means of transport. These days, the chariot is seldom seen outside harness racing at horse tracks. However, an Australian stunt performer by the name of Jack Field decided the chariot needed a comeback, this time with motorcycles instead of horses.

Field's chariot consists of a pair of Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 motorcycles, lashed together with a steel frame and pulling a two-wheeled chariot behind. Field controls the bikes with a pair of rigid control arms linked to the handle bars, one mounting a throttle, the other with a brake lever. Just like any other chariot, Field simply stands up on the platform, holding the "reins."