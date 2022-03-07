Men Build Working DIY Airless Tires Out of Hardware Store Parts

Tire manufacturers have been working on designs for "airless" tires for years now. While some products are on the market for small off-road applications, others remain as internal prototypes only. While the rest of us wait for the technology to hit the mainstream, YouTube channel Driven Media set out on building their own airless tires and put them to the test, as covered by Motor1.

Airless tire concepts typically involve replacing the air cushion of a pneumatic tire with plastic or composite structures to support the weight of the vehicle instead. Producing an airless tire with comparable performance and longevity to conventional designs has proven difficult. The concept remains an area of active research for many companies as the technology could produce tires with better lateral stiffness and no risk of puncture.