Watch Goodyear’s Airless Tires Tear Up an Autocross on a Tesla Model 3

Strange though it may sound, some tire manufacturers think letting the air out may be the next big step forward. The likes of Goodyear and Michelin look to replace air with internal ribs, mainly to boost durability, though the rigidity they add also increases performance. This is best showcased by a Tesla Model 3 navigating an autocross course on non-pneumatic Goodyears.

These trials were run as part of Goodyear's airless tire evaluations, which have involved everything from field testing on automated shuttles in Florida to more extreme, high-speed runs. Goodyear says it has durability-tested its airless tires at speeds up to 100 miles per hour, subjecting them to sharp acceleration and deceleration while also sending them through a "maneuverability" course at speeds as high as 55 mph.

On this course, Goodyear says its airless tires were met "with positive feedback from Goodyear and third-party trained test drivers." That sounds like an official way of saying, "10/10 would rip again."