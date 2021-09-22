See Michelin Demo Its Airless Tires on a Mini Ahead of Planned 2024 Launch

By Michelin's estimate, problems with inflation, be it wrong tire pressure or unrepairable punctures, knock a whole 20 percent of tires out of service early—that's 200 million of them each year. That's why Michelin is trying to take air out of the tire equation, which it thinks it can do as soon as 2024 with an airless tire called the Uptis. It recently demoed these with YouTuber Mr JWW at the wheel of an electric Mini Cooper SE so we could learn more about their behavior.

After wheeling the Mini mostly on city streets the feedback was rather positive, the YouTuber claiming that handling of the vehicle appears to be sharper than with traditional tires. According to Michelin, test drivers who have explored the bounds of the Uptis' performance say its lack of air makes it easy to handle at the limit. JWW also noticed less steering slop on the prototype tires, making airless tires a promising future option for performance cars. Keyword performance.