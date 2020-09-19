Rule the Road and Track with This $550K Peterbilt 'Toterhome' and Mobile Race Shop

The term "king of the road" has been used to describe everything from ultimate muscle cars to the raddest of station wagons to giant SUVs, but let's face it—royalty comes with more than two axles. More than three, even. You can keep your bus-based RVs, because from where I'm sitting, this 2020 Peterbilt 388 "toterhome" for sale on Facebook Marketplace is the ultimate chariot for...basically anything, really.

Toterhomes, in case you're not familiar, are RVs constructed on semi-truck chassis to retain the ability to tow something massive. Sometimes it's a massive boat, sometimes it's a whole secondary living space. In this case, the Peterbilt is pulling what's called a stacker trailer, a combo mobile garage, car hauler and sometimes sleeping quarters that serves as a race team's base of operations at a track. Based on the decals, it seems this was built by conversion experts S&S Welding for a Super Late Model stock car team called Hillbilly Deluxe Racing in Maryland. The team's Facebook page hasn't been updated in quite a while—you can draw your own conclusions why this barely-used, $550,000 rig is for sale.