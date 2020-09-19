Rule the Road and Track with This $550K Peterbilt 'Toterhome' and Mobile Race Shop
Half a million dollars buys you almost any supercar...or this.
The term "king of the road" has been used to describe everything from ultimate muscle cars to the raddest of station wagons to giant SUVs, but let's face it—royalty comes with more than two axles. More than three, even. You can keep your bus-based RVs, because from where I'm sitting, this 2020 Peterbilt 388 "toterhome" for sale on Facebook Marketplace is the ultimate chariot for...basically anything, really.
Toterhomes, in case you're not familiar, are RVs constructed on semi-truck chassis to retain the ability to tow something massive. Sometimes it's a massive boat, sometimes it's a whole secondary living space. In this case, the Peterbilt is pulling what's called a stacker trailer, a combo mobile garage, car hauler and sometimes sleeping quarters that serves as a race team's base of operations at a track. Based on the decals, it seems this was built by conversion experts S&S Welding for a Super Late Model stock car team called Hillbilly Deluxe Racing in Maryland. The team's Facebook page hasn't been updated in quite a while—you can draw your own conclusions why this barely-used, $550,000 rig is for sale.
Right off the bat, this thing is very blue, but that paint is protected by a complete exterior clear coat. The 600 Cummins ISX15 diesel engine has less 2,600 miles and is backed by an Eaton Fuller 18-speed automatic transmission. Simple enough to drive, then!
The ad doesn't say how many people it can sleep, but take a look at the pics and you'll see the answer is "many." Admittedly, it's not particularly fancy on the inside, with brown, grandma's-house cabinets, at least one set of wooden bunk beds, and a dinky bathroom. Quite a contrast with the neon underglow and dressed-up front fascia.
But take into account the stacker trailer and what this toterhome excels at storage. It's got room for everything, including the kitchen sink. The trailer has endless cabinets, part stands, workbenches, compressed air hookups, and a lift-accessible garage bay on the top level to hold whatever low-slung car you'd want to tote around. There may be no greater flex that rolling up to a casual track day with something like this.
A firm asking price of $550,000 is what it'll take to own this mobile garage. If you need a carry-all truck to take you and a significant group of friends on a track-day weekend, your chariot awaits in Sykesville, Maryland.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDYou Won't Find a Greater Car Hauler Than This Aero-Bodied Canepa PeterbiltToday on The Drive's Favorite Big Rigs For Sale™READ NOW
- RELATEDFreightliner's Battery-Powered Semi Trucks Have Logged Over 300,000 Miles in the Real WorldFreightliner plans to start production on these EV heavy-duty trucks in mid-2022.READ NOW
- RELATED1966 Mercedes-Benz Car Hauler Is One of the World's Only FWD UnimogsIt's estimated to sell for about the same price as a new Toyota Camry.READ NOW