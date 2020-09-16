This Vintage Miller Lite Beer Delivery Truck Can Be Your New Passion for $2,500

If there's one new-millennium cultural phenomenon that should bring the United States pride, it should be America's craft beer renaissance. Not only does America's brewing culture lead the world, it has even paved the way for a revolution in craft spirits—this author's preferred poison. But now that there's a brewpub on every street corner, mom-and-pop brewers need to stand out in the oversaturated market, and one way to do is with an eye-catching ride. One, perhaps, like the six pack-shaped, ex-Miller Lite delivery truck currently for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

This beer truck started out as a 1982 Ford Econoline dually with a cutaway chassis, which Miller topped with a six pack-shaped refrigeration unit. Said stack of cans wears a Miller Lite livery and was once used to distribute cases of beer—if you can call it that. Under new ownership, though, it could be re-decorated and equipped with a more efficient, modern refrigeration system.