Biker Nearly Flies Off Raised Drawbridge After Smashing Through Gate

Bike Week in Daytona Beach is a mainstay of American motorcycle culture, having started in 1937 on the beaches of Florida's motorsports city. The event, which routinely draws in crowds of over half a million, is bound to result in mishaps with that many riders hitting the streets in still-cold early March, and one rider has had quite the run-in with one of the city's drawbridges.

Video obtained by the Daytona Beach News-Journal from the Main Street drawbridge shows a rider towing a small trailer crashing directly through a closed bridge gate, jumping off his motorcycle on the raised bridge, and leaving his bike precariously dangling off the end of the chasm. If this bridge looks familiar, that's because it's the same span that a rogue Hyundai driver got airborne over within the past year.