These All-Terrain Electric Wheelchairs on Tank Tracks Help People Explore Michigan State Parks

Among the United States' greatest public assets are its National and State Parks; lands of diverse natural splendor, preserved for all to see, whether or not they call themselves Americans. The great outdoors, however, can be difficult to access for people for whom mobility is a struggle, as it is for one in seven Americans according to the CDC. Well, that didn't sit right with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The state agency set out to outfit many of the Great Lakes State Parks with all-terrain wheelchairs so people with disabilities can travel the wilds. A DNR spokesperson identified these "track chairs" to The Drive as models made by Action Trackchair, which use a pair of 12-volt batteries to travel up to seven miles per charge. Their tank-style treads can conquer all types of terrain, from rocky trails to sand, snow, and up to eight inches of standing water.